380,452 Shares in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) Bought by Nomura Holdings Inc.

Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:XPDIU) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 380,452 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,828,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of XPDIU. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,326,000. Weiss Asset Management LP acquired a new stake in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $17,710,000. Governors Lane LP acquired a new stake in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $7,777,000. BlueCrest Capital Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $6,030,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC acquired a new position in Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,166,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS XPDIU opened at $10.14 on Tuesday. Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. has a 1-year low of $9.88 and a 1-year high of $12.47. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.11.

Power & Digital Infrastructure Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Chicago, Illinois.

