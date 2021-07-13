3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) vs. NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) Head-To-Head Survey

3D Systems (NYSE:DDD) and NetObjects (OTCMKTS:NETO) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk, valuation, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Volatility and Risk

3D Systems has a beta of 1.16, meaning that its share price is 16% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NetObjects has a beta of 4.15, meaning that its share price is 315% more volatile than the S&P 500.

66.2% of 3D Systems shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of 3D Systems shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 13.6% of NetObjects shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares 3D Systems and NetObjects’ gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 3D Systems $557.24 million 6.98 -$149.59 million ($0.40) -77.75 NetObjects N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

NetObjects has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 3D Systems.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings for 3D Systems and NetObjects, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 3D Systems 1 5 1 0 2.00 NetObjects 0 0 0 0 N/A

3D Systems presently has a consensus price target of $25.50, suggesting a potential downside of 18.01%. Given 3D Systems’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe 3D Systems is more favorable than NetObjects.

Profitability

This table compares 3D Systems and NetObjects’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 3D Systems -15.10% -4.51% -2.78% NetObjects N/A N/A N/A

Summary

NetObjects beats 3D Systems on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

3D Systems Company Profile

3D Systems Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides 3D printing and digital manufacturing solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers 3D printers, such as stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal printing, multi jet printing, and color jet printers that transform digital data input generated by 3D design software, computer aided design (CAD) software, or other 3D design tools into printed parts under the Accura, DuraForm, LaserForm, CastForm, and VisiJet brand names. It also develops, blends, and markets various print materials, such as plastic, nylon, metal, composite, elastomeric, wax, polymeric dental, and Class IV bio-compatible materials. In addition, the company provides digital design tools, including software, scanners, and haptic devices, as well as solutions for product design, mold and die design, 3D scan-to-print, reverse engineering, production machining, metrology, and inspection under the Geomagic brand. Further, it offers 3D Sprint and 3DXpert, a proprietary software to prepare and optimize CAD data and manage the additive manufacturing processes, which provides automated support building and placement, build platform management, and print queue management; and 3D virtual reality simulators and simulator modules for medical applications under the Simbionix brand, and digitizing scanners for medical and mechanical applications. Additionally, the company provides warranty, maintenance, and training services; on-demand manufacturing solutions; and software and precision healthcare services. It primarily serves companies and small and midsize businesses in medical, dental, automotive, aerospace, durable good, government, defense, technology, jewelry, electronic, education, consumer good, energy, and other industries through direct sales force, as well as partner channels and distributors. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Rock Hill, South Carolina.

NetObjects Company Profile

NetObjects Inc. provides web design software and templates. The company offers NetObjects Fusion, a web design software that enables to build, manage, and promote websites; and NetObjects Fusion Essentials, a free drag-and-drop website builder. It also provides NetObjects Mosaic, an online application for mobile website designing; and publishes website for photographers. The company was founded in 1996 and is based in Doylestown, Pennsylvania.

