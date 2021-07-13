3M (NYSE:MMM) Downgraded to “Underperform” at Wolfe Research

Wolfe Research cut shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM) from a peer perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report released on Monday morning, Price Targets.com reports. Wolfe Research currently has $215.00 target price on the conglomerate’s stock, down from their prior target price of $218.00.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on MMM. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on 3M from $192.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on 3M from $198.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised 3M from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $206.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays boosted their target price on 3M from $163.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an underweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered 3M from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their target price for the company from $210.00 to $212.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $195.42.

MMM stock opened at $199.98 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $200.56. 3M has a 1-year low of $148.80 and a 1-year high of $208.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.83. The company has a market cap of $115.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.41, a PEG ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.96.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.48. 3M had a return on equity of 44.00% and a net margin of 17.34%. The firm had revenue of $8.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.43 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that 3M will post 9.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 21st were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 20th. This represents a $5.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.96%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 67.73%.

In other news, EVP Kristen M. Ludgate sold 933 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $186,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ivan K. Fong sold 12,059 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $198.46, for a total value of $2,393,229.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 47,872 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,500,677.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $2,586,414 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MMM. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of 3M in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA purchased a new position in 3M in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Finally, Tacita Capital Inc purchased a new position in 3M in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.59% of the company’s stock.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

