40 North Management LLC Reduces Position in DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

40 North Management LLC cut its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD) by 71.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 5,884,696 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 14,380,778 shares during the period. DuPont de Nemours comprises about 12.6% of 40 North Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. 40 North Management LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $454,769,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of DD. Israel Discount Bank of New York grew its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 2.8% in the first quarter. Israel Discount Bank of New York now owns 4,948 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $382,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,901 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,925,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC lifted its position in DuPont de Nemours by 2.7% during the first quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 5,078 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 69.0% in the first quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 3.4% in the first quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $326,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.25% of the company’s stock.

In other DuPont de Nemours news, SVP Raj Ratnakar sold 11,408 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.80, for a total value of $944,582.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 11,896 shares in the company, valued at $984,988.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jon D. Kemp sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.38, for a total value of $295,330.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DD traded down $0.57 on Tuesday, hitting $78.85. The stock had a trading volume of 35,813 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,652,023. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $81.23. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.98 and a 1-year high of $87.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.96 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.52.

DuPont de Nemours (NYSE:DD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $3.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. DuPont de Nemours had a net margin of 15.97% and a return on equity of 6.76%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 23.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.84 EPS. Analysts forecast that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.79 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. DuPont de Nemours’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.71%.

DD has been the topic of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Argus increased their price target on DuPont de Nemours from $81.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They set a “hold” rating and a $83.00 target price for the company. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded DuPont de Nemours from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $102.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. DuPont de Nemours currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.82.

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials, ingredients, and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company's Electronics & Imaging segment supplies materials to manufacture photovoltaics and solar cells; materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

