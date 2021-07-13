40,000 Shares in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) Bought by Walleye Trading LLC

Walleye Trading LLC purchased a new stake in GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 40,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $395,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at $7,500,000. Periscope Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $7,403,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GigCapital4 in the 1st quarter valued at about $5,916,000. Yakira Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $5,675,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of GigCapital4 during the 1st quarter worth about $4,442,000.

Get GigCapital4 alerts:

Shares of GIGGU stock opened at $10.18 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $10.10. GigCapital4, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.80 and a 52 week high of $10.50.

GigCapital4, Inc does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more operating businesses or assets. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is headquartered in Palo Alto, California.

Recommended Story: What is Green Investing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GIGGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for GigCapital4, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GIGGU).

Receive News & Ratings for GigCapital4 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GigCapital4 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.