$428.85 Million in Sales Expected for Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that Mid-America Apartment Communities, Inc. (NYSE:MAA) will announce $428.85 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Mid-America Apartment Communities’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $425.90 million to $431.90 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities reported sales of $413.03 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 3.8%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Mid-America Apartment Communities will report full year sales of $1.72 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.71 billion to $1.74 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.80 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $1.83 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Mid-America Apartment Communities.

Mid-America Apartment Communities (NYSE:MAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by ($1.21). The business had revenue of $425.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $423.65 million. Mid-America Apartment Communities had a return on equity of 4.33% and a net margin of 15.76%. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MAA. Truist upgraded Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist Securities raised shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Friday, June 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $147.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities in a research note on Tuesday, March 30th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $146.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.82.

In related news, Director David P. Stockert sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.86, for a total value of $687,440.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,790,401.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director David P. Stockert sold 6,039 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.67, for a total value of $946,130.13. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 62,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,836,682.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 31,039 shares of company stock worth $4,960,570. 1.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JLP Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. JLP Asset Management LLC now owns 60,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,206,000 after buying an additional 1,900 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 16.6% during the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 30,393 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $4,388,000 after acquiring an additional 4,338 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities during the first quarter worth $4,243,000. Kore Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 102.5% during the first quarter. Kore Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,032 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities by 77.4% during the first quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 5,325 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 2,324 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Mid-America Apartment Communities stock opened at $182.51 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is $165.24. The firm has a market cap of $20.90 billion, a PE ratio of 79.70, a P/E/G ratio of 13.78 and a beta of 0.67. Mid-America Apartment Communities has a 1-year low of $108.63 and a 1-year high of $182.69.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be issued a $1.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $4.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. Mid-America Apartment Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.76%.

MAA, an S&P 500 company, is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on delivering full-cycle and superior investment performance for shareholders through the ownership, management, acquisition, development and redevelopment of quality apartment communities in the Southeast, Southwest, and Mid-Atlantic regions of the United States.

