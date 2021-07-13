44,026 Shares in AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) Purchased by Connacht Asset Management LP

Connacht Asset Management LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune SA (NASDAQ:ACIU) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 44,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $335,000. Connacht Asset Management LP owned about 0.06% of AC Immune as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Ikarian Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $911,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 4th quarter worth about $63,000. Saturna Capital CORP acquired a new position in shares of AC Immune during the 1st quarter worth about $199,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 55.5% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 323,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 115,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA lifted its position in shares of AC Immune by 1,225.6% during the 1st quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 225,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,715,000 after purchasing an additional 208,359 shares during the last quarter. 25.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIU stock traded down $0.19 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $8.05. The company had a trading volume of 3,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 356,937. AC Immune SA has a 12 month low of $4.42 and a 12 month high of $13.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $7.09.

AC Immune (NASDAQ:ACIU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.04). AC Immune had a negative return on equity of 31.66% and a negative net margin of 405.01%. On average, research analysts expect that AC Immune SA will post -0.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

ACIU has been the topic of several research reports. HC Wainwright boosted their price target on AC Immune from $11.00 to $16.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AC Immune from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st.

AC Immune Company Profile

AC Immune SA, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, designs, and develops medicines and diagnostic products for the prevention and treatment of neurodegenerative diseases associated with protein misfolding. Its SupraAntigen and Morphomer platforms are designed to generate vaccines, antibodies, and small molecules, which selectively interact with misfolded proteins that are common in a range of neurodegenerative diseases.

