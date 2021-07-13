459,900 Shares in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) Acquired by Polar Asset Management Partners Inc.

Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Skechers U.S.A., Inc. (NYSE:SKX) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 459,900 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $19,182,000. Polar Asset Management Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.29% of Skechers U.S.A. as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 535.8% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 693 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 584 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Skechers U.S.A. by 291.4% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,096 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 816 shares during the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 14.5% during the first quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 2,003 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 995.9% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,959 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,689 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skechers U.S.A. by 2,392.9% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,166 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 3,039 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.68% of the company’s stock.

Get Skechers U.S.A. alerts:

NYSE SKX traded down $0.80 on Tuesday, hitting $49.01. The stock had a trading volume of 10,487 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,109. Skechers U.S.A., Inc. has a one year low of $27.52 and a one year high of $53.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.73. The stock has a market cap of $7.60 billion, a PE ratio of 53.17 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.38.

Skechers U.S.A. (NYSE:SKX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The textile maker reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.19. Skechers U.S.A. had a net margin of 3.09% and a return on equity of 5.66%. The firm had revenue of $1.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 EPS. Skechers U.S.A.’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Skechers U.S.A., Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

SKX has been the topic of several analyst reports. UBS Group lifted their price objective on Skechers U.S.A. from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their price objective on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $44.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Skechers U.S.A. from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Skechers U.S.A. from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skechers U.S.A. currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.75.

In other news, Director Richard Siskind sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $491,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 165,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,155,530.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Jeffrey Greenberg sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.53, for a total transaction of $237,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 37,408 shares of company stock valued at $1,820,813. 25.92% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Skechers U.S.A. Company Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale, International Wholesale, and Direct-to-Consumer. The company offers casual, casual athletic, sport athletic, trail, sandals, boots, and retro fashion footwear for men and women under the Skechers USA, Skechers Sport, Skechers Active, Modern Comfort, Skechers Street, Mark Nason, and BOBS brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls under the Skechers Mega-Craft, S-Lights, SKECH-AIR, Foamies, Twinkle Toes, Z-Strap, Skechers Stretch Fit, and Skechers Street brands; technical footwear under the Skechers GOrun, Skechers GOwalk, Skechers GOtrain, Skechers GOtrail, and Skechers GO Golf brands; sneakers, casuals, boots, and sandals for boys and girls; men's and women's slip-resistant and safety-toe casuals, boots, hikers, and athletic shoes; and lifestyle apparel for men, women, and kids.

Further Reading: 52 Week Highs and Lows



Receive News & Ratings for Skechers U.S.A. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skechers U.S.A. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.