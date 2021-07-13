48,033 Shares in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) Acquired by Toroso Investments LLC

Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 48,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Sirius XM by 154.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 207,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,287,000 after acquiring an additional 126,175 shares during the period. CM Management LLC bought a new position in Sirius XM during the 1st quarter worth $1,218,000. Nordea Investment Management AB increased its stake in Sirius XM by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 10,938,194 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,434,000 after acquiring an additional 709,398 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Sirius XM by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,110,322 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,182,000 after acquiring an additional 687,199 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Sirius XM by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 615,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,923,000 after acquiring an additional 15,827 shares during the period. 13.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sirius XM stock opened at $6.52 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $6.32. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $4.95 and a one year high of $8.14. The company has a market cap of $26.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.09.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 69.09% and a net margin of 0.70%. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th were paid a $0.0146 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 24.00%.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

