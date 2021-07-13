$525.31 Million in Sales Expected for Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRX) to announce sales of $525.31 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have made estimates for Amneal Pharmaceuticals’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $522.32 million and the highest estimate coming in at $527.70 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals posted sales of $464.66 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 13.1%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Amneal Pharmaceuticals will report full year sales of $2.12 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.13 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report sales of $2.19 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.14 billion to $2.26 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Amneal Pharmaceuticals.

Amneal Pharmaceuticals (NYSE:AMRX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $514.73 million. Amneal Pharmaceuticals had a positive return on equity of 48.85% and a negative net margin of 0.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.20 EPS.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research cut Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday. TheStreet raised Amneal Pharmaceuticals from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Guggenheim lifted their price objective on Amneal Pharmaceuticals from $6.50 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $7.13.

NYSE:AMRX opened at $4.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -40.08, a P/E/G ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.54, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 2.45. Amneal Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $3.45 and a 1-year high of $7.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $2,461,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $4,113,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its position in Amneal Pharmaceuticals by 119.2% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 91,526 shares during the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 1st quarter worth $229,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Amneal Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $789,000. 33.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Amneal Pharmaceuticals

Amneal Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic and specialty pharmaceutical products for various dosage forms and therapeutic areas. The company operates in three segments: Generics, Specialty, and AvKARE. The Generics segment develops, manufactures, and commercializes complex oral solids, injectables, ophthalmics, liquids, topicals, softgels, inhalation products, and transdermals across a range of therapeutic categories.

