52,536 Shares in Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) Bought by NFJ Investment Group LLC

NFJ Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Synopsys, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNPS) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 52,536 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,018,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in Synopsys by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,668 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,506,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. First Foundation Advisors increased its position in Synopsys by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 1,185 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $307,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 0.9% during the first quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,399 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the period. Orser Capital Management LLC increased its position in Synopsys by 3.5% during the first quarter. Orser Capital Management LLC now owns 1,480 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $367,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. increased its position in Synopsys by 0.4% during the first quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 12,251 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. 84.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Separately, Rosenblatt Securities started coverage on shares of Synopsys in a research note on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $302.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $289.92.

Shares of SNPS opened at $278.56 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $257.32. Synopsys, Inc. has a 52-week low of $188.82 and a 52-week high of $300.91. The firm has a market cap of $42.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.09, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 1.04.

Synopsys (NASDAQ:SNPS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 18th. The semiconductor company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.17. Synopsys had a return on equity of 16.58% and a net margin of 20.27%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $988.20 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. Synopsys’s quarterly revenue was up 18.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Synopsys, Inc. will post 4.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synopsys declared that its board has authorized a share repurchase program on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor company to buy up to 1.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Synopsys news, CEO Chi-Foon Chan sold 7,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.96, for a total transaction of $1,710,438.40. Also, Director Chrysostomos L. Nikias sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.05, for a total value of $250,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 23,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,809,161.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 43,273 shares of company stock valued at $11,165,844 over the last quarter. 1.56% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Synopsys Profile

Synopsys, Inc provides electronic design automation software products used to design and test integrated circuits. It offers Fusion Design Platform, a digital design implementation solution; Verification Continuum Platform that provides virtual prototyping, static and formal verification, simulation, emulation, field programmable gate array (FPGA)-based prototyping, and debug solutions; and FPGA design products that are programmed to perform specific functions.

