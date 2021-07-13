54,402 Shares in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) Bought by Corsair Capital Management L.P.

Corsair Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Vector Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:VACQ) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 54,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $539,000. Corsair Capital Management L.P. owned 0.14% of Vector Acquisition at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tsfg LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter worth $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vector Acquisition during the first quarter valued at $36,000. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Vector Acquisition by 931.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 3,445 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Vector Acquisition in the first quarter worth about $66,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.93% of the company’s stock.

Vector Acquisition stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $11.14. The company had a trading volume of 9,882 shares, compared to its average volume of 934,530. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.37. Vector Acquisition Co. has a 1 year low of $9.72 and a 1 year high of $15.15.

Vector Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in San Francisco, California.

