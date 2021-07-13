$632.78 Million in Sales Expected for Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) will post $632.78 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Vontier’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $591.58 million and the highest estimate coming in at $673.98 million. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vontier will report full-year sales of $2.79 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.72 billion to $2.87 billion. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $2.77 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.73 billion to $2.81 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Vontier.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $707.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $669.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

VNT has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Argus upgraded shares of Vontier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Vontier from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Vontier in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.17.

Vontier stock traded down $0.58 during trading on Thursday, reaching $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 583,231 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,117,337. Vontier has a 52-week low of $26.36 and a 52-week high of $39.00. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $33.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.39, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.34 billion and a PE ratio of 12.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd were issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. Vontier’s payout ratio is 4.05%.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,096,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $487,253,000 after buying an additional 7,565,600 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 24.2% in the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 6,251,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,236,000 after buying an additional 1,218,376 shares during the period. Gates Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Vontier by 77.4% in the 1st quarter. Gates Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,077,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,701,000 after buying an additional 2,215,053 shares during the period. Laurion Capital Management LP increased its stake in Vontier by 103.4% in the 1st quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 4,103,429 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,210,000 after buying an additional 2,085,641 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vontier by 17.6% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 3,585,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,541,000 after buying an additional 537,875 shares during the period. 89.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vontier Company Profile

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of critical technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repair, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, remote management and workflow software, and vehicle tracking and fleet management software solutions for traffic light control and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

