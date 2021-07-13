63,600 Shares in Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) Bought by Gabelli Funds LLC

Gabelli Funds LLC purchased a new position in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 63,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $635,000.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in Goldenbridge Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $81,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $99,000. Ibex Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $350,000. Finally, Littlejohn & Co. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goldenbridge Acquisition in the 1st quarter worth $500,000.

Get Goldenbridge Acquisition alerts:

GBRGU stock opened at $10.45 on Tuesday. Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited has a one year low of $9.95 and a one year high of $10.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $10.45.

Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited is a blank check company. The company focuses on merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, recapitalization, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Wan Chai, Hong Kong.

Featured Article: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GBRGU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldenbridge Acquisition Limited (NASDAQ:GBRGU).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldenbridge Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.