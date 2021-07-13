6,758 Shares in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) Acquired by Weld Capital Management LLC

Weld Capital Management LLC bought a new position in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 6,758 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $568,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of State Street during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.38% of the company’s stock.

Get State Street alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 19th. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of State Street from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of State Street in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.43.

In other news, EVP David C. Phelan sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.30, for a total value of $4,215,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 61,553 shares in the company, valued at $5,188,917.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Ian Appleyard sold 3,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.59, for a total transaction of $321,442.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,458 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,392,182.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.27% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

STT stock opened at $84.32 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $29.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.56. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $56.63 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $84.66.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 19.59% and a return on equity of 10.65%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that State Street Co. will post 7.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 1st were paid a $0.52 dividend. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 30th. State Street’s payout ratio is 31.04%.

State Street Company Profile

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

See Also: Why Invest in High-Yield Dividend Stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for State Street Co. (NYSE:STT).

Receive News & Ratings for State Street Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for State Street and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.