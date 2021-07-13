683 Capital Management LLC Has $134,000 Holdings in Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT)

683 Capital Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Rezolute, Inc. (NASDAQ:RZLT) by 52.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,916 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,084 shares during the quarter. 683 Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Rezolute were worth $134,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caxton Corp acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $5,087,000. Armistice Capital LLC acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $4,005,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. acquired a new position in Rezolute during the 4th quarter valued at $14,533,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 29.67% of the company’s stock.

RZLT opened at $11.12 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $10.50. Rezolute, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.86 and a twelve month high of $33.50. The company has a market cap of $92.85 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.06 and a beta of 3.74.

Rezolute (NASDAQ:RZLT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.44) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.34. On average, analysts predict that Rezolute, Inc. will post -2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on RZLT shares. Canaccord Genuity cut their target price on shares of Rezolute from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Oppenheimer began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Finally, HC Wainwright began coverage on shares of Rezolute in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company.

Rezolute, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for rare and metabolic diseases in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is RZ358, a human monoclonal antibody that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of congenital hyperinsulinism, an ultra-rare pediatric genetic disorder.

