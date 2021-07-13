$685.79 Million in Sales Expected for Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) This Quarter

Analysts expect Arista Networks, Inc. (NYSE:ANET) to post sales of $685.79 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Arista Networks’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $680.51 million to $691.40 million. Arista Networks posted sales of $540.57 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.9%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Arista Networks will report full-year sales of $2.75 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.71 billion to $2.78 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $3.31 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Arista Networks.

Arista Networks (NYSE:ANET) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $2.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $667.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $642.57 million. Arista Networks had a net margin of 27.48% and a return on equity of 20.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.02 EPS.

ANET has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Arista Networks from $345.00 to $420.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $365.00 to $370.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Arista Networks from $359.00 to $362.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $342.47.

In other news, SVP Marc Taxay sold 498 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $315.82, for a total transaction of $157,278.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $52,426.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Jayshree Ullal sold 1,375 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $371.93, for a total value of $511,403.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 81,740 shares of company stock valued at $27,551,642. 22.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Colony Capital Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Arista Networks by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Colony Capital Inc. now owns 4,249 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 13.3% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 290 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.6% during the first quarter. Garrison Asset Management LLC now owns 6,106 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,843,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 0.8% during the first quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 6,540 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,974,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its stake in Arista Networks by 37.4% during the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 191 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.58% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:ANET opened at $370.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $348.69. Arista Networks has a 12-month low of $192.96 and a 12-month high of $378.70.

About Arista Networks

Arista Networks, Inc develops, markets, and sells cloud networking solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's cloud networking solutions consist of extensible operating systems, a set of network applications, as well as gigabit Ethernet switching and routing platforms.

