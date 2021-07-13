70,000 Shares in Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) Acquired by Credit Agricole S A

Credit Agricole S A acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc. (NYSE:BRX) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 70,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,416,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the first quarter worth approximately $55,000. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Brixmor Property Group in the 1st quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Brixmor Property Group by 73.3% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,961 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 5,903 shares during the period. 95.96% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Brixmor Property Group stock traded down $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $23.10. 7,434 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,916,362. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36. The stock has a market cap of $6.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 61.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.72. Brixmor Property Group Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.58 and a 1 year high of $24.42.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). The business had revenue of $279.75 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.51 million. Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 4.42% and a net margin of 10.83%. Brixmor Property Group’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Brixmor Property Group Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be issued a $0.215 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 58.50%.

In related news, CFO Angela M. Aman sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.00, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 86,702 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,848. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Carolyn Carter Singh sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total value of $110,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 233,768 shares in the company, valued at $5,142,896. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 42,500 shares of company stock worth $968,000 over the last quarter. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Scotiabank boosted their price target on Brixmor Property Group from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $22.00 price objective (up from $20.00) on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $19.23.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 395 retail centers comprise approximately 69 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

