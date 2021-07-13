$8.82 Billion in Sales Expected for Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) will announce sales of $8.82 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Performance Food Group’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $8.81 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $8.84 billion. Performance Food Group posted sales of $5.77 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 52.9%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Performance Food Group will report full year sales of $29.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $29.40 billion to $29.94 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $33.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $32.28 billion to $34.69 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Performance Food Group.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The food distribution company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $7.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.01 billion. Performance Food Group had a negative net margin of 0.53% and a negative return on equity of 0.19%. Performance Food Group’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

PFGC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Performance Food Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Friday, April 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. BTIG Research boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Performance Food Group from $58.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Performance Food Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.00.

Shares of NYSE:PFGC traded down $0.69 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.13. The company had a trading volume of 19,480 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,534,606. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.38. The company’s 50 day moving average is $49.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a PE ratio of -43.20 and a beta of 1.71. Performance Food Group has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $59.89.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PFGC. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 47.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 864,469 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $49,802,000 after buying an additional 277,240 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 0.7% during the first quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 155,744 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $8,972,000 after buying an additional 1,079 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 351.8% during the first quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 20,207 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,164,000 after buying an additional 15,734 shares in the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter worth $27,508,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 23.9% during the first quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,565 shares of the food distribution company’s stock worth $1,530,000 after buying an additional 5,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.03% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates in two segments, Foodservice and Vistar. The company offers a range of frozen foods, including meats, fully prepared appetizers and entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; canned and dry foods; fresh meats; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; fresh produce; and candy, snack, and other products, as well as beef, seafood, shortenings and oils, baked goods, salad dressings, teas and cocoas, pork, and others.

