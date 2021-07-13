$846.42 Million in Sales Expected for ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that ICON Public Limited (NASDAQ:ICLR) will post sales of $846.42 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for ICON Public’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $867.40 million and the lowest is $804.99 million. ICON Public posted sales of $620.23 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 36.5%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Wednesday, July 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that ICON Public will report full-year sales of $5.37 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.32 billion to $5.42 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $7.82 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.76 billion to $7.87 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover ICON Public.

ICON Public (NASDAQ:ICLR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 27th. The medical research company reported $2.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.09. ICON Public had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 20.70%. The firm had revenue of $858.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.49 million.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICLR shares. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of ICON Public from $217.00 to $242.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of ICON Public from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $200.00 to $235.00 in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ICON Public from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 1st. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of ICON Public in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of ICON Public from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $235.60.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 26,572 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $5,181,000 after buying an additional 981 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its position in shares of ICON Public by 52.9% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 390 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the last quarter. Tributary Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of ICON Public during the 1st quarter valued at about $201,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management grew its position in ICON Public by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Management now owns 350 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its position in ICON Public by 36.3% in the 1st quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 115,506 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $22,682,000 after purchasing an additional 30,740 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ICLR stock opened at $208.53 on Tuesday. ICON Public has a 12 month low of $168.76 and a 12 month high of $234.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The firm has a market cap of $11.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $219.48.

ICON Public Company Profile

ICON Public Limited Company, a clinical research organization, provides outsourced development and commercialization services in Ireland, rest of Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company specializes in the strategic development, management, and analysis of programs that support various stages of the clinical development process from compound selection to Phase I-IV clinical studies.

