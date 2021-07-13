87,167 Shares in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) Bought by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 87,167 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,595,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. owned about 0.32% of Gladstone Land at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of LAND. Arkadios Wealth Advisors increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 176.9% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 3,295 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,105 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 184.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,628 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 3,003 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 56.5% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,294 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 2,272 shares during the last quarter. Cypress Capital LLC bought a new stake in Gladstone Land during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Gladstone Land by 33.4% during the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 8,214 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,056 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on LAND shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Gladstone Land from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $21.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.75.

Shares of LAND opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. Gladstone Land Co. has a 1 year low of $13.55 and a 1 year high of $26.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $703.47 million, a P/E ratio of -74.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 8.50, a quick ratio of 8.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $23.85.

Gladstone Land (NASDAQ:LAND) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.14 by ($0.22). Gladstone Land had a negative net margin of 1.29% and a negative return on equity of 0.21%. On average, equities analysts expect that Gladstone Land Co. will post 0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th were issued a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 17th. Gladstone Land’s payout ratio is currently 84.38%.

Gladstone Land Company Profile

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 127 farms, comprised of approximately 94,000 acres in 13 different states, valued at approximately $1.0 billion.

