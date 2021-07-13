$972.26 Million in Sales Expected for RH (NYSE:RH) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that RH (NYSE:RH) will announce sales of $972.26 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for RH’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $978.10 million and the lowest is $966.54 million. RH reported sales of $709.69 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 37%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, September 8th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that RH will report full-year sales of $3.68 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.65 billion to $3.71 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.88 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.60 billion to $3.98 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover RH.

RH (NYSE:RH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th. The company reported $4.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.20 by $0.69. The business had revenue of $860.79 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $757.74 million. RH had a return on equity of 156.85% and a net margin of 12.57%. RH’s revenue was up 82.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.27 earnings per share.

RH has been the subject of several research reports. boosted their price objective on shares of RH from $634.00 to $770.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 10th. Gordon Haskett upgraded shares of RH from a “hold” rating to an “accumulate” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $550.00 to $750.00 in a report on Thursday, June 10th. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of RH in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on RH from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. Finally, Loop Capital raised their price target on RH from $600.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $670.31.

NYSE:RH traded down $5.19 on Thursday, hitting $708.33. 294,133 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 540,433. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.14, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 2.49. RH has a 1 year low of $254.10 and a 1 year high of $733.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $660.40.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. D1 Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% during the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in RH by 30.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after purchasing an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in RH in the 1st quarter valued at $186,193,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RH in the 4th quarter worth $66,280,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership bought a new stake in shares of RH during the first quarter valued at approximately $87,060,000. Institutional investors own 95.87% of the company’s stock.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

