A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts Sells 13,462 Shares

A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. (NYSE:AMRK) CEO Gregory N. Roberts sold 13,462 shares of A-Mark Precious Metals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.66, for a total value of $722,370.92.
Shares of NYSE AMRK traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $46.44. The company had a trading volume of 72,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,553. A-Mark Precious Metals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $57.63.
About A-Mark Precious Metals
