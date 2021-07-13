A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra Sells 50,000 Shares

A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Director Ajita G. Rajendra sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.10, for a total value of $3,555,000.00.

AOS traded down $0.02 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.17. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,167 shares, compared to its average volume of 893,916. A. O. Smith Co. has a 52-week low of $47.16 and a 52-week high of $73.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $69.85. The company has a market capitalization of $11.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.92 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.49.

A. O. Smith (NYSE:AOS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.03. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 22.37% and a net margin of 12.91%. The company had revenue of $769.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.60 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that A. O. Smith Co. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.46%. A. O. Smith’s payout ratio is 48.15%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 15,610 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,055,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 4,938 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,175 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 6,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $435,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norinchukin Bank The raised its position in shares of A. O. Smith by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Norinchukin Bank The now owns 11,269 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $762,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.14% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $85.00 price objective on shares of A. O. Smith in a report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research raised A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on A. O. Smith from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered A. O. Smith from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $65.00 to $67.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. A. O. Smith presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.71.

A. O. Smith Company Profile

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; residential and commercial boilers for space heating applications in hospitals, schools, hotels, and other commercial buildings; and water treatment products, including on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon and reverse osmosis products, point-of-entry water softeners, and whole-home water filtration products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

