ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Posted by on Jul 13th, 2021

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 38,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank Company Profile

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.