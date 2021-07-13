ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

ABN AMRO Bank (OTCMKTS:AAVMY) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 3,100 shares, a growth of 520.0% from the June 15th total of 500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 21,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC downgraded shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 28th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas raised shares of ABN AMRO Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of ABN AMRO Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. ABN AMRO Bank presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Get ABN AMRO Bank alerts:

AAVMY traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $11.71. 38,401 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,841. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.78. ABN AMRO Bank has a fifty-two week low of $7.75 and a fifty-two week high of $13.83.

ABN AMRO Bank N.V. provides various banking products and services in the Netherlands and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, and Corporate & Institutional Banking segments. The Retail Banking segment offers banking products and services, including labelled residential mortgage products under the Florius brands; and consumer loans under the Alpha Credit Nederland, Credivance, Defam, and GreenLoans, Moneyou, and ABN AMRO brands.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for ABN AMRO Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ABN AMRO Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.