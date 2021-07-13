Adam Wiener Sells 6,500 Shares of Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) Stock

Redfin Co. (NYSE:RDFN) insider Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total value of $332,280.00.

Adam Wiener also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 15th, Adam Wiener sold 6,500 shares of Redfin stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.32, for a total value of $392,080.00.

Shares of RDFN opened at $60.58 on Tuesday. Redfin Co. has a one year low of $35.05 and a one year high of $98.44.

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

