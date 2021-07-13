Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins Sells 30,000 Shares of Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NYSE:ADPT) CEO Chad M. Robins sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.47, for a total value of $1,154,100.00.

Shares of ADPT stock traded down $1.16 on Tuesday, reaching $36.65. 15,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 932,455. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 1 year low of $30.41 and a 1 year high of $71.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corporation, a commercial-stage company, develops an immune medicine platform for the diagnosis and treatment of various diseases. The company offers immunoSEQ research service and kit that is used to answer translational research questions, as well as to discover new prognostic and diagnostic signals; and T-Detect COVID for the confirmation of past COVID-19 infection.

