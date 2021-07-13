Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.55% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Addex Therapeutics Ltd is a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company. It is focused on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs for neurological disorders. The company’s lead drug candidate includes dipraglurant, ADX71149 which are in clinical stage. Its Preclinical programs include GABAB PAM for CMT1A, mGlu7 NAM for PTSD, mGlu2 NAM for mild neurocognitive disorders, mGlu4 PAM for Parkinson’s disease and mGlu3 PAM for neurodegenerative disorders. GABAB PAM program has been licensed to Indivior PLC for the treatment of addiction. Addex Therapeutics Ltd is based in Geneva, Switzerland. “

Get Addex Therapeutics alerts:

Separately, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Addex Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th.

Shares of Addex Therapeutics stock traded down $0.31 on Tuesday, reaching $9.52. The stock had a trading volume of 1,918 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,794. The stock has a market cap of $78.16 million, a PE ratio of -3.68 and a beta of 2.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $10.01. Addex Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $7.00 and a 1 year high of $37.52.

Addex Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ADXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.65) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $0.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.76 million. Addex Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 294.88% and a negative return on equity of 64.46%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Addex Therapeutics will post -2.34 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Addex Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 2,420.0% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,420 shares during the period. Finally, Caxton Corp raised its stake in shares of Addex Therapeutics by 1,428.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 265,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,564,000 after purchasing an additional 248,542 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.41% of the company’s stock.

About Addex Therapeutics

Addex Therapeutics Ltd, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes small-molecule pharmaceutical products for central nervous system (CNS) disorders in Switzerland. The company focuses on the discovery of oral small molecule allosteric modulators of G-protein coupled receptors.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Addex Therapeutics (ADXN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Addex Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Addex Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.