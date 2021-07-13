Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) Shares Purchased by Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA

Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA increased its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 201.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 374 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA’s holdings in Adobe were worth $178,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Harbour Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Adobe by 50.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 75 shares of the software company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares during the period. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in Adobe during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors own 81.33% of the company’s stock.

Adobe stock traded up $7.64 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $607.84. 26,425 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,269,302. Adobe Inc. has a twelve month low of $416.29 and a twelve month high of $607.66. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $531.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.01, a PEG ratio of 3.14 and a beta of 0.95.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 16th. The software company reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.81 by $0.22. Adobe had a return on equity of 35.94% and a net margin of 38.79%. The company had revenue of $3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.73 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.45 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Adobe Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADBE. Piper Sandler upped their price target on Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Adobe from $575.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Adobe from $550.00 to $625.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. increased their price objective on Adobe from $523.00 to $575.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Adobe from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Adobe has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $604.84.

In other news, EVP Abhay Parasnis sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $524.00, for a total value of $2,096,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,826,904. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director John E. Warnock sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $568.40, for a total value of $3,410,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,882 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,732,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,154 shares of company stock valued at $16,252,390 over the last ninety days. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

