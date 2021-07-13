Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) Shares Sold by Clark Capital Management Group Inc.

Clark Capital Management Group Inc. trimmed its position in Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS) by 24.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 18,925 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 6,056 shares during the quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc.’s holdings in Advanced Energy Industries were worth $2,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AEIS. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Energy Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Cutler Group LP increased its stake in Advanced Energy Industries by 166.7% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 600 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 263.4% in the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 734 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $80,000 after purchasing an additional 532 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 953 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Advanced Energy Industries by 49.8% in the 1st quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 963 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 320 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.59% of the company’s stock.

Get Advanced Energy Industries alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on AEIS. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Advanced Energy Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Advanced Energy Industries from $130.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.43.

In other Advanced Energy Industries news, CEO Stephen Douglas Kelley purchased 5,850 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $85.00 per share, with a total value of $497,250.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, Director Tina Donikowski sold 1,700 shares of Advanced Energy Industries stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.73, for a total transaction of $169,541.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Advanced Energy Industries stock opened at $107.71 on Tuesday. Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $57.04 and a 12-month high of $125.55. The firm has a market cap of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 26.66 and a beta of 1.78. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $102.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.42.

Advanced Energy Industries (NASDAQ:AEIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The electronics maker reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $351.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $352.47 million. Advanced Energy Industries had a net margin of 10.69% and a return on equity of 26.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 24th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 21st. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. Advanced Energy Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.02%.

Advanced Energy Industries Company Profile

Advanced Energy Industries, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and supports precision power conversion, measurement, and control solutions worldwide. It offers process power solutions, including direct current (DC), pulsed DC, low frequency alternating current, high voltage, and radio frequency (RF) power supplies, as well as RF matching networks and remote plasma sources for reactive gas applications and RF instrumentation.

Further Reading: Stock Market – What is a circuit breaker?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEIS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Energy Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEIS).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Energy Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Energy Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.