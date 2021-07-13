Aehr Test Systems (AEHR) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Aehr Test Systems (NASDAQ:AEHR) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, July 15th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Aehr Test Systems stock opened at $3.00 on Tuesday. Aehr Test Systems has a twelve month low of $1.15 and a twelve month high of $3.60. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $2.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.50 and a beta of 1.30.

Get Aehr Test Systems alerts:

About Aehr Test Systems

Aehr Test Systems primarily designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells test and burn-in equipment for use in the semiconductor industry in the United States, Asia, and Europe. It provides full wafer contact test systems, test during burn-in systems, test fixtures, and related accessories. The company offers Advanced Burn-in and Test System family of packaged part burn-in and test systems, which perform test during burn-in of complex devices, such as digital signal processors, microprocessors, microcontrollers, and systems-on-a-chip, as well as individual temperature control for high-power advanced logic devices.

See Also: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Aehr Test Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aehr Test Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.