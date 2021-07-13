African Gold Group (OTCMKTS:AGGFF) Stock Price Down 6.5%

African Gold Group, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)’s stock price dropped 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $0.11 and last traded at $0.11. Approximately 2,277 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the average daily volume of 47,627 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.12.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of $0.13.

African Gold Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AGGFF)

African Gold Group, Inc, an exploration and development company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties in West Africa. It focuses on the development of the project located in the prolific Birimian Greenstone belt in Southern Mali. The company was incorporated in 2002 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

