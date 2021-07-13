AGAr Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $294.00 (AGAR)

AGAr (CURRENCY:AGAR) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on July 13th. AGAr has a total market capitalization of $4.15 million and approximately $294.00 worth of AGAr was traded on exchanges in the last day. One AGAr coin can now be bought for $259.53 or 0.00789037 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, AGAr has traded 8.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003041 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001906 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00044163 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $36.41 or 0.00110711 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $52.05 or 0.00158246 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $32,967.33 or 1.00230931 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $315.51 or 0.00959246 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002824 BTC.

AGAr Profile

AGAr’s total supply is 15,988 coins. AGAr’s official Twitter account is @agatkn

AGAr Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as AGAr directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire AGAr should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy AGAr using one of the exchanges listed above.

