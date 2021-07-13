AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of AGF Management Limited (OTCMKTS:AGFMF) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $8.63.

Several research analysts recently commented on AGFMF shares. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of AGF Management from C$8.50 to C$9.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, June 28th. TD Securities upped their price target on AGF Management from $8.50 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. CIBC increased their price objective on AGF Management from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Barclays raised shares of AGF Management from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 1st.

AGFMF stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $6.29. 900 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,542. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $6.34. AGF Management has a twelve month low of $3.80 and a twelve month high of $6.95.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

