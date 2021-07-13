AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

AGF Management Limited (TSE:AGF.B) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$7.85. AGF Management shares last traded at C$7.79, with a volume of 90,976 shares traded.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Securities increased their price objective on AGF Management from C$9.00 to C$9.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 2nd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a report on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank raised their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, March 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and issued a C$9.00 price objective on shares of AGF Management in a report on Monday, July 5th. Finally, CIBC lifted their price objective on AGF Management from C$8.00 to C$8.50 in a report on Friday, July 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$8.60.

The company has a market capitalization of C$545.63 million and a PE ratio of 3.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.46, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.86. The firm’s 50-day moving average is C$7.72.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

