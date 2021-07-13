Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) Sets New 1-Year High on Analyst Upgrade

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:A) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $157.00 to $160.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Agilent Technologies traded as high as $150.65 and last traded at $150.52, with a volume of 581 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $150.03.

Several other brokerages have also recently commented on A. increased their target price on Agilent Technologies from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity upgraded shares of Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Agilent Technologies from $137.00 to $144.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Redburn Partners raised shares of Agilent Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Agilent Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $144.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, May 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Agilent Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.84.

In other Agilent Technologies news, VP Padraig Mcdonnell sold 1,000 shares of Agilent Technologies stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.42, for a total transaction of $138,420.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,916 shares in the company, valued at $2,341,512.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael R. Mcmullen sold 9,053 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.00, for a total value of $1,222,155.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,249,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,853 shares of company stock worth $6,394,507 in the last three months.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of A. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Meridian Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Agilent Technologies during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. acquired a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Piscataqua Savings Bank bought a new stake in Agilent Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new position in Agilent Technologies during the 1st quarter worth approximately $38,000.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $139.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $45.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.00.

Agilent Technologies (NYSE:A) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The medical research company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.15. Agilent Technologies had a net margin of 15.90% and a return on equity of 24.14%. The business had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Agilent Technologies, Inc. will post 4.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 6th will be given a $0.194 dividend. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 2nd. Agilent Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.78%.

Agilent Technologies Company Profile

Agilent Technologies, Inc provides application focused solutions to the life sciences, diagnostics, and applied chemical markets worldwide. The Life Sciences and Applied Markets segment offers liquid and gas chromatography systems and components; liquid and gas chromatography mass spectrometry systems; inductively coupled plasma mass and optical emission spectrometry instruments; atomic absorption instruments; microwave plasma-atomic emission spectrometry instruments; raman spectroscopy; cell analysis plate based assays; flow cytometer; real-time cell analyzer; cell imaging systems; microplate readers; laboratory software, information management, and analytics; laboratory automation and robotic systems; dissolution testing; vacuum pumps; and measurement technologies.

