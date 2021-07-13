Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) Insider Christopher Bowden Sells 10,943 Shares of Stock

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NYSE:AGIO) insider Christopher Bowden sold 10,943 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.05, for a total transaction of $657,127.15.

Christopher Bowden also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, June 10th, Christopher Bowden sold 28,002 shares of Agios Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.09, for a total transaction of $1,682,640.18.

NYSE AGIO traded down $1.09 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $56.09. The stock had a trading volume of 269,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 739,253. Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $32.47 and a 52-week high of $62.15.

Agios Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of medicines in the field of cellular metabolism and adjacent areas of biology. The company offers TIBSOVO (ivosidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for treating adult patients with relapsed or refractory acute myeloid leukemia (R/R AML), as well as to treat patients with newly diagnosed AML; and IDHIFA (enasidenib), an oral targeted inhibitor for patients with R/R AML and an isocitrate dehydrogenase 2 mutation.

