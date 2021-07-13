Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) Receives C$103.95 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$103.95.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. National Bank Financial raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$108.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. CIBC reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$121.50 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines to C$93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a C$81.00 price objective on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, April 30th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$84.00 to C$86.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Get Agnico Eagle Mines alerts:

In other news, Director Sean Riley sold 1,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.45, for a total transaction of C$89,450.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,839 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$701,198.55. Also, Senior Officer David Smith sold 10,000 shares of Agnico Eagle Mines stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$89.00, for a total transaction of C$890,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 36,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$3,270,038. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock valued at $1,861,975.

TSE:AEM opened at C$75.33 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$18.31 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$82.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.58. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 12 month low of C$69.14 and a 12 month high of C$117.35.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM) (NYSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported C$0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.71 by C$0.14. The firm had revenue of C$1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Agnico Eagle Mines will post 0.6589269 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 15th were given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 31st. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. Agnico Eagle Mines’s payout ratio is currently 32.26%.

About Agnico Eagle Mines

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

Further Reading: Coverage Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agnico Eagle Mines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.