Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) Shares Purchased by Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio

Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) by 7.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 64,219 shares of the transportation company’s stock after buying an additional 4,514 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio owned 0.06% of Air Lease worth $3,147,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 52,699 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,582,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Avitas Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,067 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after purchasing an additional 476 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 6,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of Air Lease by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 38,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Air Lease in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. 91.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE AL opened at $42.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 2.15. Air Lease Co. has a 1-year low of $25.30 and a 1-year high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 3.00, a current ratio of 3.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.90.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The transportation company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.95 by ($0.25). The firm had revenue of $474.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $507.04 million. Air Lease had a net margin of 23.41% and a return on equity of 7.61%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.61 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Air Lease Co. will post 3.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 7th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. Air Lease’s payout ratio is currently 14.58%.

About Air Lease

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

