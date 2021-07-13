Airbloc Trading Down 10.2% Over Last 7 Days (ABL)

Airbloc (CURRENCY:ABL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on July 12th. One Airbloc coin can now be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000050 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Airbloc has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. Airbloc has a market capitalization of $4.21 million and approximately $8,528.00 worth of Airbloc was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003021 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.60 or 0.00053150 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002978 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.55 or 0.00016772 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003022 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $294.00 or 0.00887777 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000373 BTC.

botXcoin (BOTX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.79 or 0.00005413 BTC.

About Airbloc

Airbloc is a coin. It launched on April 21st, 2018. Airbloc’s total supply is 373,217,500 coins and its circulating supply is 252,376,419 coins. Airbloc’s official message board is medium.com/airbloc . The Reddit community for Airbloc is /r/airbloc and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Airbloc’s official website is www.airbloc.org . Airbloc’s official Twitter account is @AirblocOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Airbloc Protocol redefines how data is collected, monetized and utilized. Leveraging blockchain technology and token economics, it seeks to facilitate more transparent data flow between data owners, data providers, and data consumers.Ultimately, it aims to return data ownership back to data owners, provide applications with tools to collect and monetize data legitimately and allow data consumers to purchase explicitly consented data with an auditable source of provenance for their business intelligence, research, and targeted marketing purposes. The ABL token it's mainly used as a means of participating in the network such as payment settlement by data consumers for data exchange and staking to register and maintain a node. “

Airbloc Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Airbloc directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Airbloc should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Airbloc using one of the exchanges listed above.

