Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Major Shareholder Joseph Gebbia Sells 204,166 Shares of Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) major shareholder Joseph Gebbia sold 204,166 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.18, for a total value of $31,478,313.88. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Joseph Gebbia also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, June 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 1,731,225 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.82, for a total value of $248,984,779.50.

On Thursday, July 1st, Joseph Gebbia sold 145,833 shares of Airbnb stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.16, for a total value of $22,481,615.28.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.77 on Tuesday, reaching $145.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 116,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,899. Airbnb, Inc. has a 1-year low of $121.50 and a 1-year high of $219.94. The stock has a market cap of $90.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $146.24.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $887.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $717.99 million. The company’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ABNB. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Airbnb from $198.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Airbnb from $162.00 to $164.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Barclays cut their price objective on Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price objective on Airbnb from $210.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbnb presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $170.94.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spreng Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $309,000. Private Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the first quarter worth about $1,285,000. Silver Lake Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $375,721,000. Caas Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Airbnb during the fourth quarter worth about $34,058,000. Finally, US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Airbnb by 8,148.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 72,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,642,000 after acquiring an additional 71,710 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.53% of the company’s stock.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

