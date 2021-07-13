Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) Major Shareholder Sells $68,055,540.00 in Stock

Airbnb, Inc. (NASDAQ:ABNB) major shareholder Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Nathan Blecharczyk also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Airbnb alerts:

On Monday, June 14th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 875,000 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $148.33, for a total transaction of $129,788,750.00.

On Thursday, May 27th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 486,111 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $68,055,540.00.

On Monday, May 17th, Nathan Blecharczyk sold 388,989 shares of Airbnb stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.65, for a total transaction of $51,599,390.85.

NASDAQ:ABNB traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $145.92. The stock had a trading volume of 116,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,315,899. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.24. The company has a market capitalization of $90.11 billion and a P/E ratio of -9.45. Airbnb, Inc. has a twelve month low of $121.50 and a twelve month high of $219.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Airbnb (NASDAQ:ABNB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($1.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.15) by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $887.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $717.99 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Airbnb, Inc. will post -1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ABNB. Covington Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 2,075 shares of the company’s stock valued at $390,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $650,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the period. Optimum Investment Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 120.5% in the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its holdings in shares of Airbnb by 100.0% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in Airbnb by 34.1% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after buying an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. 12.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $160.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Airbnb from $190.00 to $180.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 14th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $160.00 to $125.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Airbnb in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Airbnb from $180.00 to $140.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $170.94.

Airbnb Company Profile

Airbnb, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a platform for stays and experiences to guests worldwide. The company's marketplace model connects hosts and guests online or through mobile devices to book spaces and experiences. It primarily offers private rooms and luxury villas. The company was formerly known as AirBed & Breakfast, Inc and changed its name to Airbnb, Inc in November 2010.

Recommended Story: Profit Margin

Receive News & Ratings for Airbnb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbnb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.