Airbus (EPA:AIR) Given a €142.00 Price Target at Bank of America

Airbus (EPA:AIR) has been given a €142.00 ($167.06) price target by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Bank of America‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 26.56% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also commented on AIR. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €90.00 ($105.88) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €122.00 ($143.53) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 8th. Independent Research set a €103.00 ($121.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Nord/LB set a €120.00 ($141.18) price objective on shares of Airbus and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Airbus presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €123.69 ($145.52).

Get Airbus alerts:

Shares of AIR opened at €112.20 ($132.00) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is €105.99. Airbus has a 1-year low of €68.28 ($80.33) and a 1-year high of €99.97 ($117.61).

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

Featured Story: Why do commodities matter?

Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.