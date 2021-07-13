Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $162.00 target price on the industrial products company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Alamo Group is a leader in the design, manufacture, distribution and service of high quality equipment for infrastructure maintenance, agriculture and other applications. Their products include truck and tractor mounted mowing and other vegetation maintenance equipment, street sweepers, snow removal equipment, excavators, vacuum trucks, other industrial equipment, agricultural implements and related after-market parts and services. “

Separately, Colliers Securities reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Alamo Group in a research note on Thursday, July 1st.

Shares of ALG stock opened at $149.07 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $152.90. Alamo Group has a 12 month low of $96.93 and a 12 month high of $165.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Alamo Group (NYSE:ALG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.08. Alamo Group had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 5.05%. The firm had revenue of $311.19 million for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Alamo Group will post 7.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 15th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 14th. Alamo Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.43%.

In other Alamo Group news, VP Edward Rizzuti sold 475 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.96, for a total value of $75,031.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $807,017.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald A. Robinson sold 1,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.51, for a total value of $221,139.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 192,279 shares in the company, valued at $29,324,470.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,956 shares of company stock worth $3,344,945. 3.06% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,360 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alamo Group by 7.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 1,318 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Finally, Vaughan David Investments LLC IL acquired a new position in Alamo Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. 90.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alamo Group Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services agricultural and infrastructure maintenance equipment for governmental and industrial use worldwide. The company offers hydraulically-powered and tractor-mounted mowers, such as boom-mounted mowers; other cutters and replacement parts for heavy-duty and intensive uses; and heavy duty, tractor-and truck-mounted mowing, and vegetation maintenance equipment and replacement parts.

