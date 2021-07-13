Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold Inc. (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 263,083 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 23,988 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.07% of Alamos Gold worth $2,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Alamos Gold during the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,660,000. Snow Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of Alamos Gold by 408.3% in the first quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 983,333 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $7,680,000 after acquiring an additional 789,868 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Alamos Gold in the fourth quarter valued at $3,209,000. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Alamos Gold by 120.0% during the first quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 538,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,209,000 after acquiring an additional 293,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alamos Gold during the 1st quarter worth about $1,866,000. Institutional investors own 53.47% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on AGI. CIBC lowered their price target on shares of Alamos Gold from C$16.00 to C$15.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Alamos Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alamos Gold currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.93.

AGI opened at $7.66 on Tuesday. Alamos Gold Inc. has a 1 year low of $7.02 and a 1 year high of $11.58. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.47. The firm has a market cap of $3.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.73, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.05.

Alamos Gold (NYSE:AGI) (TSE:AGI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $227.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.07 million. Alamos Gold had a net margin of 26.01% and a return on equity of 6.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Alamos Gold Inc. will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th were given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 15th. Alamos Gold’s payout ratio is 10.00%.

Alamos Gold Company Profile

Alamos Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and extraction of gold in North America, Canada, and Mexico. It also explores for silver and precious metals. The company's flagship project is the Young-Davidson mine, which includes contiguous mineral leases and claims totaling 5,587 ha located in Northern Ontario, Canada.

