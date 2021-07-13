Alan B. Howe Buys 5,000 Shares of Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) Stock

Resonant Inc. (NYSE:RESN) Director Alan B. Howe bought 5,000 shares of Resonant stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.87 per share, for a total transaction of $14,350.00.

NYSE:RESN opened at $2.96 on Tuesday. Resonant Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.09 and a fifty-two week high of $8.33.

Get Resonant alerts:

About Resonant

Resonant Inc, a late-stage development company, designs and develops filters for radio frequency (RF) and front-ends used in the mobile device, automotive, medical, internet-of-things, and related industries in Japan, China, and internationally. It uses Infinite Synthesized Networks technology, a software platform to configure and connect resonators that are building blocks of RF filters.

Featured Story: What is a growth and income fund?

Receive News & Ratings for Resonant Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Resonant and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.