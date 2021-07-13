Albert Mitrani Sells 250,000 Shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) Stock

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. (NYSE:BPSR) major shareholder Albert Mitrani sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.21, for a total value of $52,500.00. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Albert Mitrani also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, June 11th, Albert Mitrani sold 290,000 shares of Organicell Regenerative Medicine stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.14, for a total value of $40,600.00.

Shares of NYSE BPSR opened at $0.15 on Tuesday. Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc. has a 1-year low of $0.04 and a 1-year high of $0.63.

Organicell Regenerative Medicine, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of biological therapeutics for the treatment of degenerative diseases. Its leading product candidate is Zofin, an acellular, biologic therapeutic derived from perinatal sources and is manufactured to retain naturally occurring microRNAs without the addition or combination of any other substance or diluent, which is in Phase I/II clinical trial to treat COVID-19.

