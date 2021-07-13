Alesco Advisors LLC Has $1.47 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Alesco Advisors LLC cut its stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 26,528 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,926 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.25% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $1,469,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 250.0% in the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $99,000. Barclays PLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $112,000. Finally, Wealthcare Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF in the first quarter valued at $174,000.

EWX traded down $0.40 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $61.18. 2 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 49,685. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $59.60. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $42.92 and a fifty-two week high of $61.66.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

