Alesco Advisors LLC Has $41.52 Million Holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Alesco Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 634,526 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,099 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF accounts for 1.6% of Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest position. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF were worth $41,517,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Veritable L.P. grew its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.9% during the first quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 59,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,905,000 after buying an additional 12,665 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 94.7% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 56,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,704,000 after purchasing an additional 27,640 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 16,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 675 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 26.6% during the 1st quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 310,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,326,000 after buying an additional 65,359 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 48.6% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 51,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,399,000 after buying an additional 16,990 shares during the last quarter.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $0.95 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $67.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28 shares, compared to its average volume of 497,861. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52 week low of $41.22 and a 52 week high of $71.45. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $68.86.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

