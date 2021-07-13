Alesco Advisors LLC Sells 1,574 Shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Alesco Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,632 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,574 shares during the period. Alesco Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,015,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Logan Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Founders Financial Alliance LLC acquired a new position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Truvestments Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

NYSEARCA:SCHM traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $77.95. The stock had a trading volume of 104 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,422. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $51.56 and a 1-year high of $79.58. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $77.78.

